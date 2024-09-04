NASCAR inquire over IndyCar star's availability for series switch
NASCAR have reportedly inquired over the availability of IndyCar star Pato O’Ward to make a series switch for next year.
Following a dip in performance for Arrow McLaren, the Mexican star achieved his third victory of the season during race one at the Milwaukee Mile 250 on Saturday.
O’Ward started sixth on the grid but managed to surge to the front of the field and control the race, keeping championship challenger Will Power behind until the checkered flag.
However, race two was a less fortunate outing for the Arrow McLaren star, who only completed 87 laps before retiring with a mechanical failure.
Will Pato O’Ward race in NASCAR?
Prior to the weekend, O’Ward made headlines after announcing his desire to make a switch over to NASCAR.
The series recently announced that they would be hosting a race in Mexico City next year, with the Mexican-born O’Ward expressing interest in competing in his home race.
The 25-year-old has previously called out IndyCar for not hosting a race in Mexico before NASCAR, and is reportedly eyeing a temporary switch to NASCAR.
According to motorsport journalist Jenna Fryer, NASCAR have recently inquired into O’Ward’s availability for next June, as this switch starts to emerge as a reality.
“NASCAR has inquired on Pato Who’s availability/interest in running Mexico City next June,” Fryer wrote on X.
“IndyCar races Gateway that weekend so I think the only fair solution is a Larson-Pato swap with waivers in hand.”
