IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 result: Power blows title race WIDE OPEN in Wisconsin
Will Power once again chopped Alex Palou's lead in the IndyCar Series championship on Saturday, heightening the drama with just two races left in the season as Pato O'Ward claimed his third race win of the season.
The #12 Verizon Dallara/Chevrolet driver finished second in the first race of the weekend's double-header, challenging eventual winner Pato O'Ward in the closing laps as he bit 10 points into Palou's championship lead, bringing it down from 54 to 43.
The Spanish championship leader narrowly avoided a disastrous shunt when Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson collided from second and third at 3/5 distance, taking each other out of contention but just avoiding inadvertently helping to decide the title battle.
A disastrous pit-stop all-but ended Colton Herta's slim championship hopes, leaving pit road without a properly attached wheel nut on his left-front with around 60 laps to go – that wheel flying off as he re-entered the track, and sending him back around to get a fresh wheel. He finished 22nd.
Well, that's not supposed to be there.#INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/5mhDgiVJFC— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 31, 2024
ALEXANDER ROSSI!— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) September 1, 2024
📺: #HyVee250s - Race 1 on Peacock pic.twitter.com/TbDKHsFeWm
Official IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 result
1. #5, Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet
2. #12, Will Power, Chevrolet
3. #78, Conor Daly, Chevrolet
4. #14, Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet
5. #10, Alex Palou, Honda
6. #8, Linus Lundqvist, Honda
7. #7, Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet
8. #3, Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet
9. #45, Christian Lundgaard, Honda
10. #9, Scott Dixon, Honda
11. #20, Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet
12. #27, Kyle Kirkwood, Honda
13. #60, Felix Rosenqvist, Honda
14. #21, Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet
15. #66, David Malukas, Honda
16. #18, Jack Harvey, Honda
17. #6, Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet
18. #30, Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda
19. #51, Katherine Legge, Honda
20. #15, Graham Rahal, Honda
21. #11, Marcus Armstrong, Honda
22. #26, Colton Herta, Honda
23. #41, Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet
24. #77, Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet
25. #4, Kyffin Simpson, Honda
26. #28, Marcus Ericsson, Honda - DNF
27. #2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet - DNF
