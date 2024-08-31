IndyCar Qualifying Results: Power makes championship statement at Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250
Will Power has put himself in a good position to wrest points back off Alex Palou in the race for the IndyCar Series title at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend, setting the fifth fastest time in qualifying for the Saturday leg of the double-header.
Power, 54 points behind Palou, also went fourth fastest when setting the times for Sunday's race, while the Spaniard could only go 13th and 10th fastest respectively.
Palou's historic weakness on ovals was always likely to keep the title race alive going into September, with a trio of oval races – two in Milwaukee, one in Nashville – rounding out the year.
Scott McLaughlin comes in a full 88 points back, but gave himself an outside chance with the fastest lap in qualifying for Saturday and second in qualifying for Sunday. Colton Herta, just 13 points behind Power, was less impressive on Saturday afternoon, recording the 12th and 18th best times for the two race start orders.
Official IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 qualifying result
1. #3, Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 162.341mph
2. #2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 161.640mph*
3. #66, David Malukas, Honda, 161.426mph
4. #7, Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 160.531mph
5. #8, Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 160.460mph
6. #12, Will Power, Chevrolet, 160.144mph
7. #11, Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 160.041mph*
8. #5, Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 159.759mph
9. #28, Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 159.079mph
10. #60, Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 158.996mph
11. #77, Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 158.923mph
12. #26, Colton Herta, Honda, 158.574mph
13. #10, Alex Palou, Honda, 158.466mph
14. #21, Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 157.882mph
15. #18, Jack Harvey, Honda, 157.855mph
16. #20, Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 156.911mph*
17. #6, Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 156.677mph*
18. #78, Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 156.528mph*
19. #27, Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 156.378mph
20. #9, Scott Dixon, Honda, 156.214mph
21. #51, Katherine Legge, Honda, 155.842mph
22. #14, Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 155.663mph
23. #41, Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 155.662mph
24. #15, Graham Rahal, Honda, 155.139mph
25. #4, Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 155.063mph
26. #45, Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 153.690mph*
27. #30, Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 151.147mph*
*Car will start with a nine-place penalty for unsanctioned engine change.
Official IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 qualifying result
1. #2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 160.983mph
2. #3, Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 160.912mph
3. #11, Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 160.203mph
4. #12, Will Power, Chevrolet, 159.939mph
5. #8, Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 159.886mph
6. #7, Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 159.022mph
7. #5, Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 158.500mph
8. #60, Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 158.500mph
9. #66, David Malukas, Honda, 158.455mph
10. #10, Alex Palou, Honda, 158.070mph
11. #6, Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 158.029mph
12. #14, Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 157.706mph
13. #18, Jack Harvey, Honda, 157.675mph
14. #77, Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 157.423mph
15. #21, Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 156.992mph
16. #28, Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 156.917mph
17. #9, Scott Dixon, Honda, 156.850mph
18. #26, Colton Herta, Honda, 156.594mph
19. #27, Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 156.413mph
20. #78, Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 156.100mph
21. #41, Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 155.993mph
22. #51, Katherine Legge, Honda, 155.735mph
23. #20, Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 154.978mph
24. #4, Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 154.681mph
25. #45, Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 153.240mph
26. #15, Graham Rahal, Honda, 152.218mph
27. #30, Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 147.762mph
IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times
Race 1 kicks off today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 5pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 12am Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
