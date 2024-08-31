IndyCar Qualifying Results: Power makes championship statement at Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250

Will Power has put himself in a good position to wrest points back off Alex Palou in the race for the IndyCar Series title at the Milwaukee Mile this weekend, setting the fifth fastest time in qualifying for the Saturday leg of the double-header.

Power, 54 points behind Palou, also went fourth fastest when setting the times for Sunday's race, while the Spaniard could only go 13th and 10th fastest respectively.

Palou's historic weakness on ovals was always likely to keep the title race alive going into September, with a trio of oval races – two in Milwaukee, one in Nashville – rounding out the year.

Scott McLaughlin comes in a full 88 points back, but gave himself an outside chance with the fastest lap in qualifying for Saturday and second in qualifying for Sunday. Colton Herta, just 13 points behind Power, was less impressive on Saturday afternoon, recording the 12th and 18th best times for the two race start orders.

Official IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 qualifying result

1. #3, Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 162.341mph

2. #2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 161.640mph*

3. #66, David Malukas, Honda, 161.426mph

4. #7, Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 160.531mph

5. #8, Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 160.460mph

6. #12, Will Power, Chevrolet, 160.144mph

7. #11, Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 160.041mph*

8. #5, Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 159.759mph

9. #28, Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 159.079mph

10. #60, Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 158.996mph

11. #77, Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 158.923mph

12. #26, Colton Herta, Honda, 158.574mph

13. #10, Alex Palou, Honda, 158.466mph

14. #21, Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 157.882mph

15. #18, Jack Harvey, Honda, 157.855mph

16. #20, Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 156.911mph*

17. #6, Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 156.677mph*

18. #78, Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 156.528mph*

19. #27, Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 156.378mph

20. #9, Scott Dixon, Honda, 156.214mph

21. #51, Katherine Legge, Honda, 155.842mph

22. #14, Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 155.663mph

23. #41, Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 155.662mph

24. #15, Graham Rahal, Honda, 155.139mph

25. #4, Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 155.063mph

26. #45, Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 153.690mph*

27. #30, Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 151.147mph*



*Car will start with a nine-place penalty for unsanctioned engine change.

Official IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 qualifying result

1. #2, Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 160.983mph

2. #3, Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 160.912mph

3. #11, Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 160.203mph

4. #12, Will Power, Chevrolet, 159.939mph

5. #8, Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 159.886mph

6. #7, Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 159.022mph

7. #5, Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, 158.500mph

8. #60, Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 158.500mph

9. #66, David Malukas, Honda, 158.455mph

10. #10, Alex Palou, Honda, 158.070mph

11. #6, Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 158.029mph

12. #14, Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 157.706mph

13. #18, Jack Harvey, Honda, 157.675mph

14. #77, Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 157.423mph

15. #21, Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 156.992mph

16. #28, Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 156.917mph

17. #9, Scott Dixon, Honda, 156.850mph

18. #26, Colton Herta, Honda, 156.594mph

19. #27, Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 156.413mph

20. #78, Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 156.100mph

21. #41, Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 155.993mph

22. #51, Katherine Legge, Honda, 155.735mph

23. #20, Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 154.978mph

24. #4, Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 154.681mph

25. #45, Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 153.240mph

26. #15, Graham Rahal, Honda, 152.218mph

27. #30, Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 147.762mph



IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times

Race 1 kicks off today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 5pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 12am Sunday



You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

