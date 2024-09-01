IndyCar star eyeing shock NASCAR switch for HISTORIC event

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has revealed that he is eyeing a shock switch to NASCAR as soon as 2026.

The #5 Arrow McLaren driver took the victory in race one at the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 on Saturday, making it three wins so far this season.

However, ahead of the race, O'Ward had another topic on his mind. The 25-year-old recently called for the IndyCar series to head overseas, saying he would love a home race in Mexico.

Interestingly, NASCAR confirmed their 2025 calendar this week, with a points-scoring Cup Series race set to take place in Mexico City next June in a historic move.

NASCAR Cup Series is set to race in Mexico City

Pato O'Ward to NASCAR

Naturally, O'Ward is hugely excited at the prospect of this and has revealed that he is eyeing a shock temporary switch to NASCAR to compete in the event in the not-too-distant future.

"I would love to," O’Ward told RACER when quizzed about competing in the Mexico race.

"I’m really bummed. I wish we could have done it as soon as the first time, which is next year, but it’s when we go to Gateway, and obviously my priorities lie in IndyCar, but I would love to do the next one.

"That’s the race I would do absolutely.

"I don’t really have interest doing another race. I want to do that one, and I think it’d be cool.”

