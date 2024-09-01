IndyCar star eyeing shock NASCAR switch for HISTORIC event
IndyCar star eyeing shock NASCAR switch for HISTORIC event
IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has revealed that he is eyeing a shock switch to NASCAR as soon as 2026.
The #5 Arrow McLaren driver took the victory in race one at the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 on Saturday, making it three wins so far this season.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
However, ahead of the race, O'Ward had another topic on his mind. The 25-year-old recently called for the IndyCar series to head overseas, saying he would love a home race in Mexico.
Interestingly, NASCAR confirmed their 2025 calendar this week, with a points-scoring Cup Series race set to take place in Mexico City next June in a historic move.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Pato O'Ward to NASCAR
Naturally, O'Ward is hugely excited at the prospect of this and has revealed that he is eyeing a shock temporary switch to NASCAR to compete in the event in the not-too-distant future.
"I would love to," O’Ward told RACER when quizzed about competing in the Mexico race.
"I’m really bummed. I wish we could have done it as soon as the first time, which is next year, but it’s when we go to Gateway, and obviously my priorities lie in IndyCar, but I would love to do the next one.
"That’s the race I would do absolutely.
"I don’t really have interest doing another race. I want to do that one, and I think it’d be cool.”
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Michael Jordan paid STUNNING tribute as stars make surprise NASCAR appearance
- 25 minutes ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari take INCREDIBLE home win as Verstappen struggles deepen
- Today 16:27
FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Verstappen incident at Monza
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza
- Today 15:49
IndyCar star eyeing shock NASCAR switch for HISTORIC event
- 2 uur geleden
Haas star claims STUNNING victory at Italian GP
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct