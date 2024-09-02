close global

F1 drivers' penalty points: Monza crash triggers HISTORIC one-race ban

A dark day for Kevin Magnussen as he became the first driver to face a race ban under the current penalty points system.

The Danish driver, already teetering on the brink with a tally of 10 penalty points, entered the Italian Grand Prix knowing that a single misstep could have severe consequences.

However, his luck ran out during Sunday's race at Monza when he attempted to overtake Pierre Gasly. As Magnussen tried to pass the Alpine driver down the inside of Turn 4, he locked up and eventually made contact with the Frenchman.

Magnussen received a 10-second time penalty and was then slapped with a one-race ban in Azerbaijan after bringing his total to 12 points in the last 12 months, becoming the first driver to get banned under the current system since its inception in 2014.

But he wasn't the only driver who received penalties. While it wasn't as harsh as Magnussen's, his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg incurred two more penalty points for a collision with Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo received one point for forcing Hulkenberg off the track.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Alongside time penalties, drivers could carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban - a fate Magnussen faces in the next round in Azerbaijan.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Austrian GP Two 30th June 2025 Causing a collision

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason
Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision
Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2
Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision
Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz - One point

Where Points Expires Reason
Miami GP One 5th May 2025 Causing a collision

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Mercedes

George Russell - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Three points

Where Points Expires Reason
Miami GP One 4th May 2025 Unsafe release
Monaco GP Two 26th May 2025 Causing a collision

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points

Sauber

Valtteri Bottas - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Mexican GP Two 29th October 2024 Causing a collision

Zhou Guanyu - Zero points

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason
Australian GP Three 24th March 2025 Dangerous driving
Chinese GP Three 21st April 2025 Causing a collision
Austrian GP Two 30th June 2025 Causing a collision

Lance Stroll - Five points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Three 19th November 2024 Overtaking under yellow flags
Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Causing a collision

Haas

Kevin Magnussen - 12 points

Where Points Expires Reason
Saudi Arabian GP Three 9th March 2025 Causing a collision
Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Causing a collision
Miami GP Five 5th May 2025 Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, causing a collision
Italian GP Two 1st September 2025 Causing a collision

Nico Hulkenberg - Four Points

Where Points Expires Reason
Austrian GP Two 30th June 2025 Causing a collision
Italian GP Two 1st September 2025 Causing a collision

RB

Daniel Ricciardo - Three Points

Where Points Expires Reason
Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
Italian GP One 1st September 2025 Forcing another driver off track

Yuki Tsunoda - Zero points

Williams

Logan Sargeant - Six Points

Where Points Expires Reason
Japanese GP Two 24th September 2024 Causing a collision
Mexican GP Two 29th October 2024 Failure to comply with yellow flags
Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Overtaking under Safety Car conditions

Alex Albon - Zero points

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

