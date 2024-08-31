Patrick discusses ‘sex appeal’ in frank podcast revelation

Danica Patrick has made a frank revelation in her most recent podcast episode where she discussed ‘sex appeal’ in sport.

Patrick is one of the most successful women in American-open-wheel-car racing, with her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300m making her the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race.

The 42-year-old also has 191 NASCAR Cup Series starts to her name, and competed in her last race at the 2018 Daytona 500.

Since retiring Patrick has joined the Sky Sports F1 team, first providing coverage with them at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

Danica Patrick has supported various conspiracy theories during recent appearances

What does Danica Patrick do post-retirement?

However, Patrick has become somewhat of a controversial figure among F1 fans, due to various conspiracy theories she has propounded on her own and other podcasts.

Appearing on the Tucker Carlson podcast, Patrick revealed her thoughts on the Chemtrail conspiracy whilst also stating there were no Democrats in NASCAR.

On her own podcast, the former NASCAR star also dedicated an entire episode to the conspiracy that there are lizard people, titled ‘How to Spot a Reptilian Shapeshifter’.

In her most recent episode, Patrick interviewed wrestler Ronda Rousey titled where the pair discussed ‘sex appeal’ in sports.

When Rousey revealed she was labelled ‘Miss Man’ due to her muscular strength, Patrick also revealed a nickname she was given as a woman in sport.

“Do you want to know what my nickname was when I was young? Manica” Patrick said.

The pair also went on to discuss sex appeal, with Rousey revealing the persona she adopted during her UFC career.

“My competition is the men’s fights,” she said.

“How do I make my fight’s the most memorable of the night? One thing the men didn’t have was sex appeal.”

