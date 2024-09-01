Wolff HITS OUT at rival team principal over 'not special' verdict
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has criticised the conduct of one of his F1 counterparts.
At the Italian Grand Prix, the Silver Arrows boss finally announced Kimi Antonelli as his pick to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.
Even though Hamilton's departure was confirmed seven months ago, Mercedes took time to assess the full range of options before staying with Wolff's original pick.
Those overlooked include Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who has been the subject of much discussion after being passed over as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant.
Toto Wolff defends Mick Schumacher after James Vowles comments
Williams, who are powered by Mercedes, draw from the German manufacturer's talent pool for reserve drivers.
Therefore, when the team announced that Sargeant would be fired immediately after the Dutch Grand Prix, Schumacher was touted to make an F1 comeback.
He last raced with Haas in 2022, but it now seems his dream of a return to the sport his father dominated is all but over with Williams team principal James Vowles electing to promote Franco Colapinto from F2.
Vowles explained that whilst Schumacher was good, he was not 'special'. Wolff, who has often defended Schumacher, said that Vowels' comments were needless.
"I've obviously known James for many years, he's a strategist," Wolff told Sky Sports F1, referencing the fact that he was previously colleagues with Vowles when the latter was at Mercedes from 2010-2022.
"Sometimes he says things too straightforwardly. That was a statement he could have done without.
"Mick has won everything there is to win, from F4, F3 and F2, and then of course operated in an environment with Gunther [Steiner], who is brutally tough and that was perhaps not what he needed to develop as a driver.
"That's why he deserved the chance. If you don't give it to him, you shouldn't comment on it, you should let everyone live. That's my opinion," he concluded.
Vowles later apologised for his comments, clarifying to F1TV that to him 'special' drivers included the likes of Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton, and that Schumacher was an 'incredibly strong candidate.'
