Drive to Survive star names FAVOURITE F1 memes
Drive to Survive star names FAVOURITE F1 memes
Formula 1 journalist Will Buxton has revealed his favourite memes that have been made about himself.
Buxton's fame shot up considerably thanks to his regular appearances on Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive.
READ MORE: Hamilton pictured with music LEGEND in surprise Olympics meet-up
As the show's popularity has soared, so too has Buxton's profile, with the journalist finding himself at the centre of a meme frenzy.
Will Buxton's favourite F1 memes
In a recent interview, Buxton shared his thoughts on the memes that have cemented his status as a figure in the F1 community.
Buxton revealed that he’s particularly fond of the memes that humorously misquote him.
"I like the ones that don't actually quote anything I've said!" Buxton explained. "So things like: 'If you finish first... You win the race.' I never actually said that! Or: 'If it rains... The track is wet.' I never said that!"
@joshwellerjoshweller Drive to survive narrators #f1 #drivetosurvive #formula1 #fyp #sportscomedy #fy #funnysports #redbull #ferrari #foryou #willbuxton ♬ Will Buxton Core - Josh Weller
These memes, which often playfully exaggerate the obviousness of his commentary, have resonated with fans worldwide.
Buxton, however, takes it all in stride, even finding humour in how the memes have become a part of his personal life.
"It has led to amusing moments with my teenage daughter," he shared. "A few months ago, I can’t remember what we were talking about, but she was just like: 'Oh, whatever dad, you're such a meme.' That really made me laugh!"
Despite the occasional misrepresentation, Buxton embraces his newfound status as a meme star.
"So yeah, honestly, I love the memes," he admitted. "They’re hilarious."
Like fans around the world, Buxton will be keen for the summer break to be over soon as F1 heads to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Five key F1 questions to be answered during the summer break
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 fan favourite teases future team with cryptic post
- 1 uur geleden
Dillon opens up on DAMNING spotter audio after double wreck
- 2 uur geleden
Drive to Survive legend reveals attempt to POACH Red Bull driver
- 3 uur geleden
Juncos Hollinger Racing announce journeyman Canapino replacement
- Today 19:00
Rival F1 boss CALLS OUT Horner and Wolff
- Today 18:00
IndyCar Series 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep