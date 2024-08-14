Drive to Survive star names FAVOURITE F1 memes

Formula 1 journalist Will Buxton has revealed his favourite memes that have been made about himself.

Buxton's fame shot up considerably thanks to his regular appearances on Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive.

As the show's popularity has soared, so too has Buxton's profile, with the journalist finding himself at the centre of a meme frenzy.

F1 Journalist Will Buxton

Will Buxton's favourite F1 memes

In a recent interview, Buxton shared his thoughts on the memes that have cemented his status as a figure in the F1 community.

Buxton revealed that he’s particularly fond of the memes that humorously misquote him.

"I like the ones that don't actually quote anything I've said!" Buxton explained. "So things like: 'If you finish first... You win the race.' I never actually said that! Or: 'If it rains... The track is wet.' I never said that!"

These memes, which often playfully exaggerate the obviousness of his commentary, have resonated with fans worldwide.

Buxton, however, takes it all in stride, even finding humour in how the memes have become a part of his personal life.

"It has led to amusing moments with my teenage daughter," he shared. "A few months ago, I can’t remember what we were talking about, but she was just like: 'Oh, whatever dad, you're such a meme.' That really made me laugh!"

Despite the occasional misrepresentation, Buxton embraces his newfound status as a meme star.

"So yeah, honestly, I love the memes," he admitted. "They’re hilarious."

Like fans around the world, Buxton will be keen for the summer break to be over soon as F1 heads to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix.

