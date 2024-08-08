Ricciardo tipped for shock team switch by F1 champion
Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped to make a stunning move to one of Formula 1's top teams.
The Visa Cash App RB star is out of contract at the end of this season, and has faced question marks over his future given his up-and-down displays so far in 2024.
Since joining the team in 2023, Ricciardo has struggled to replicate the form he demonstrated during the early stages of his career, having been consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Despite being on the receiving end of some stinging criticism - most notably from Jacques Villeneuve - Ricciardo has remained undeterred in his bid to prove he deserves a spot on the grid.
Where does Ricciardo's future lie?
An improvement in form in recent months saw the eight-time race winner emerge as a surprise contender to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with the Mexican enduring a torrid time at the reigning constructors' champions.
The veteran's seat appears to be secure for now, but he is all too aware that an urgent upturn in performance is required to ensure he isn't relieved of his duties ahead of next season.
Ricciardo spent four years at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen from 2014-2018, and former world champion Damon Hill believes the pair could be set for a reunion.
Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, the former Williams driver said: "When you see pictures of Max leaving the circuit in the helicopter with Daniel Ricciardo and they're all smiles, you get the feeling that Max would be happy with Ricciardo as a team-mate.
"So if his power in that team is such that he can almost influence that decision, then I do think the pressure is on to get Danny in there.
"I do think they've given him a second lease of life by encouraging him and his performances have been getting stronger, there's no question about it."
