Perez told Red Bull decision INEVITABLE in brutal assessment
Mexican Formula 1 star Sergio Perez has been told there is an air of inevitability surrounding his Red Bull future after his recent performances.
Perez signed a new contract with the team earlier this season, but has since struggled to match his team-mate Max Verstappen for form, or even get close.
As such, speculation over the Mexican's future began to arise ahead of F1's summer break, with suggestions he could be replaced mid-season, with McLaren closing in on the team in the constructors standings.
However, Red Bull have now decided Perez will remain for the rest of the season. Although, some still believe it is a matter of 'when', not 'if', the team decides to axe him.
Is Sergio Perez's Red Bull exit inevitable?
That is the case according to former racing driver Tom Kristensen, with his comments coming at a time when the debate around the lineups at both Red Bull and RB continues.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast about the upcoming Red Bull test for Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson, Kristensen highlighted the pressure on Perez, who has struggled with consistency this season.
"There is no doubt that there are five drivers at Red Bull: the two cars, Tsunoda is safe, Verstappen is safe, and there are only two other seats," Kristensen said.
"It’s tough for Checo Perez, also knowing that a faster car is coming from the back. But he’s not been consistent enough.”
Perez, who qualified P2 at the Belgian Grand Prix, had the chance to show Red Bull that he can fight at the front.
However, the Mexican finished P7, three places behind his team-mate Max Verstappen who started from P11 due to a grid penalty.
"It was great to hear him after qualifying saying 'let’s kick some ass tomorrow,' but that’s not what he did," Kristensen said.
“He’s not scoring enough to deserve the place in the long term."
Kristensen concluded: "So it’s just a matter of when, but we’ve said that a long time." Kristensen concluded.
