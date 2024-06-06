Red Bull WARNED following Perez's contract renewal
Red Bull have ended speculation as to who would partner Max Verstappen in 2025 by announcing that Sergio Perez has signed a new contract.
The Mexican driver has been under pressure throughout his Red Bull career, which has failed to truly take off since his arrival at Milton Keynes in 2021.
However, the team have publicly retained faith in the 34-year-old, and committed to Perez penning a two-year contract extension to keep him at Red Bull until 2026.
There were rumours that Perez's seat was under threat, especially with Carlos Sainz a free agent.
Ferrari congratulated, Tsunoda warned: F1 fans react
Red Bull's announcement has been met with a range of reactions. Many fans were surprised to see Perez offered a new deal, especially with the veteran's recent struggles.
His recent poor form has seen him slip to fifth in the standings and contributed to Ferrari closing the gap behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship to just 24 points.
On social media, some fans were cynical enough to congratulate Ferrari on Perez's extension, suggesting that Red Bull opting to stick with the Mexican could bode well for the Scuderia.
Congratulations Scuderia Ferrari HP for winning the World Constructors Championship from 2024 to 2026 👏— alpi 🐉🎌 (@alpiastri) June 4, 2024
Extension brought to you by: Ferrari. Literally shot themselves in the foot with this one i'm afraid https://t.co/V7qcY3ISAB— MatteErri (@erri_matte) June 4, 2024
Sergio Perez stays at Red Bull until 2026— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) June 4, 2024
Their rival teams seeing the news:#F1 #CanadianGP
pic.twitter.com/60PXLUgz3F https://t.co/OT9mmGjPD3
Perez, or 'Checo', remains a popular driver, and other fans were happier to hear the news. "Two more years of emotional instability," one posted on Instagram. "I love you Checo.
VAMOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/vhu89nDTxh— きつね 🦊 (@RedFoxxx33) June 4, 2024
VAMOSSSS🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 https://t.co/ihWZWI46dx— Burntdoggo (@Burntdoggo1) June 4, 2024
And finally, amongst the cheers and boos, there was some more nuanced reaction.
The deal makes sense.— Evan Dalton (@EvanDaltonMedia) June 4, 2024
- Perez continues to play his second driver role and may even improve performance now that the pressure is off. Max has free reign to lead the team.
- Perez brings in sponsors, and Mexico is (or at least was) RedBull’s biggest market for merch sales. #F1 https://t.co/PXZwxPQP1Q
I can't see any reason why they'd give him a two year contract extension...— James (@jameswbabington) June 4, 2024
Unless they're worried that Max will leave within the next two seasons and don't want to be left filling two seats. https://t.co/3W0lCS2Qqi
