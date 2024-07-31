NASCAR insider RULES OUT potential Corey LaJoie replacement

A NASCAR insider has ruled out Kyle Busch being named as a replacement for Corey LaJoie after it was revealed that he will be leaving Spire Motorsport ahead of the 2025 season.

LaJoie has endured a difficult 2024 campaign thus far, and with four races remaining, has just one top-10 finish under his belt - a fourth place at the season opener in Daytona

Perhaps as a consequence of those results, the team recently informed LaJoie that they would be parting ways at the end of 2024, with the driver then making a public statement to The Athletic the next day.

"I won’t be driving the 7 car next year,” LaJoie explained to the outlet.

“I take a lot of satisfaction from having an integral part of building Spire into a respectable team on the grid, but unfortunately the future won’t involve me.

"We will finish the remainder of 2024 strong, continuing to deliver for my partners, my guys who work hard to build good cars, family, fans & friends who have supported me since day one in the Cup Series.

“This chapter ends after Phoenix and I’m excited to see what the Lord has in store for my family next.”

Kyle Busch has been touted as a LaJoie replacement

NASCAR insider rules out LaJoie replacement

Naturally, with a seat vacant at Spire for 2025, many names have been thrown around as potential LaJoie replacements.

One of these is Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, who himself is enduring a tough campaign in 2024.

However, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass has ruled out Busch, explaining on social media that he doesn't expect the no 8 driver to make the switch.

"No. I don’t expect Kyle Busch to be in a Cup car at Spire next year from the people I talked to today," Pockrass replied to a question on X.

"Kyle Busch has a contract with RCR for next year and while never say never, that is where I see him next year."

With four races and then the Cup Series playoffs to go, plenty of time remains for Spire to make a call on their driver lineup for 2025.

