F1 rival sends FIA penalty WARNING to Verstappen
F1 rival sends FIA penalty WARNING to Verstappen
Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has predicted that Max Verstappen could struggle to overcome a grid penalty to win Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix despite showing dominant pace in qualifying.
Verstappen qualified the fastest in the wet at Spa on Saturday in very tricky conditions, just shy of six-tenths clear of his nearest competitor - Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc.
READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Ferrari snatch Belgian pole from DOMINANT Verstappen
However, having taken new engine components ahead of Sunday's race, the three-time champion has been slapped with a 10-place grid penalty and will now start P11 for Sunday's main event.
Despite this, many are predicting that Verstappen could still come through the field and win the race, just as he did in 2022 after starting way down in P14.
Of course, that season, Red Bull were the dominant force in the sport, and although they and Verstappen continue to lead both championships at present, they now face increasing competition from their rivals, particularly McLaren.
Carlos Sainz makes Belgian GP prediction
It is the two McLaren cars that Sainz, who qualified eighth but will start Sunday's race seventh, believes could prevent Verstappen from landing a fourth-consecutive Belgian Grand Prix victory.
Sainz predicts Verstappen to make his way through most of those ahead of him, but not Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri.
"I think anything can happen," Sainz explained when speaking to GPFans and select media, previewing Sunday's main event.
"But at the same time, a top five, or a top three, could be on the cards if we do everything perfect.
"Obviously, Red Bull, they've been a bit off the pace recently.
"I think Max tomorrow is probably going to make it through the field but to get to the McLarens – the McLarens are not as far forward as they wish they would be to protect from Max – but if the McLarens show their true race pace tomorrow, they could be extremely difficult to beat for Max.
"So, it will be an interesting race."
If either of the McLarens or Verstappen are to get to the front, they will have to overtake the likes of Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton, who make up the front three for tomorrow's starting grid.
READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and ESPN TV
- 43 minutes ago
Horner claims Verstappen sim racing 'problem' resolved...for now
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull hold 'clear the air' meeting after DRAMATIC arguments
- 2 uur geleden
F1 rival sends FIA penalty WARNING to Verstappen
- 3 uur geleden
Perez discusses 'last Red Bull race' claims as sacking rumors swirl
- Today 02:00
Verstappen’s struggle and Hamilton’s success show F1 and Hollywood are not done yet
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep