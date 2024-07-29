Cullen reveals 'OVERWHELMING' IndyCar first impressions following F1 switch
Cullen reveals 'OVERWHELMING' IndyCar first impressions following F1 switch
Performance manager Angela Cullen has revealed what her first impressions were of IndyCar following her switch to the series from Formula 1.
Cullen, a physio by trade, previously worked in F1 alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, but the pair formed a close bond during their time together.
Indeed, even after Cullen stepped away from F1 and split from Hamilton in 2023, the Mercedes star confirmed that the two remained close friends.
After a break following her professional split from Hamilton, Cullen has now swapped the F1 paddock for the IndyCar one, working closely with fellow Kiwi and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Armstrong.
Cullen reveals IndyCar first impressions
In a recent interview given to the IndyCar YouTube channel, Cullen has now revealed what her first impressions were after switching to the US series, admitting that she quickly caught the IndyCar bug.
"Oh my god!” Cullen exclaimed when asked for her initial impressions of IndyCar.
“IndyCar just hit me! It is so much fun.
“Thermal [$1 Million Challenge] actually had no fans which was incredible and I still just like, fell in love with it.
“The racing’s incredible. The drivers are incredible. I was overwhelmed by the expertise of everyone in the paddock. So, I arrived, and I haven’t left.”
Cullen's current driver, Armstrong, currently sits 14th in the IndyCar standings in his second season in the series.
The Kiwi's best result of 2024 was a P3 in Detroit.
