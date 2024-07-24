IndyCar star offers injury update after collision forces surgery

IndyCar star and Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi has provided an injury update after a collision with a wall at the Honda Indy Toronto forced him to undergo surgery.

On Friday, following a clash with the barriers at turn 8 in Canada, Arrow McLaren confirmed that Rossi would be unable to compete in the rest of the event after sustaining a broken finger.

READ MORE: TERRIFYING multi-car crash takes out IndyCar championship contender

An Arrow McLaren statement released on X read: "Following an incident that resulted in contact with the Turn 8 wall during Practice 1 of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Grand Prix, Alexander Rossi was seen and released by INDYCAR medical,"

"The incident resulted in a broken right thumb. Alexander will be unable to compete this weekend."

Eventually, it was announced that Theo Pourchaire would pilot the no 7 car in a surprise return, with the young French driver eventually finishing the race in P14.

READ MORE: Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

Theo Pourchaire replaced Alexander Rossi in Toronto

Alexander Rossi offers surgery update

Posting on social media, Rossi offered an update on his injury, revealing that he had undergone a successful procedure.

"An Update: Yesterday morning’s surgery on my thumb was successful," Rossi announced.

"I am so thankful to everyone at Indycar medical and IU Methodist for the quick timeline.

"Feeling good and will share more news when able. Also, typing with my left hand is hard."

An Update:



Yesterday morning’s surgery on my thumb was successful. I am so thankful to everyone at Indycar medical and IU Methodist for the quick timeline. Feeling good and will share more news when able. Also, typing with my left hand is hard. — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) July 22, 2024

It remains to be seen when Rossi will return to racing action, with no timeline yet given on when he could next be in the cockpit.

IndyCar next race in Illinois on August 17th in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

.@AlexanderRossi was seen and released following this contact with tire wall in practice. pic.twitter.com/5gZ4k9PMeQ — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 19, 2024

READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

Related