close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

Sting Ray Robb has revealed a moment with the team that left him ‘upset’ after a terrifying crash at Iowa Speedway.

A high-speed crash around the oval saw him run into the back of Alexander Rossi on the final lap, where he was launched into the air.

READ MORE: IndyCar star hospitalised by 'HORRIFIC' last-lap crash at Hy-Vee One Step 250

After barrel-rolling multiple times and sliding onto the track upside down, he later admitted that he passed out briefly after the accident.

Despite the horrifying incident, the doctors have cleared him to race in Toronto this weekend having gone through concussion testing.

Sting Ray Robb reveals terrifying details from Iowa crash

In a recent interview with the media via a Zoom call, Robb divulged the hair-raising details from the crash, and discussed a tense moment with his team.

“Literally as I came to rest, there was someone ducking under the halo to see, ‘Dude, are you all right? What’s hurting? Can you breathe?’” Robb said.

“And I’ll be honest, at that point, the adrenaline was going, so I didn’t handle that as good as I’d like to I was a little upset.”

READ MORE: IndyCar champion ends long wait for oval victory in Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250

Sting Ray Robb was involved in a terrifying collision at Iowa Speedway

“I was like, ‘Of course I’m hurt. Did you just see what happened to me? Yes I can breathe, but it’s not very good. I’m hanging upside down in an Indy car.’

“But when they flipped me over, I don’t know how many guys were there – maybe 10-plus members of the crew supporting me.

“When I passed out, I could feel two guys holding onto my arms and two guys behind me. They were fully supporting me, and I was fully reliant on them in that moment. They did everything to make me safe, and it shows.”

READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

Related

Iowa Speedway Alexander Rossi Sting Ray Robb
IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

  • Yesterday 20:00
Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races
IndyCar News

Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Haas announce MAJOR change to their 2025 driver lineup

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'

  • 26 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 champion continues to BLAST Ricciardo with Schumacher claim

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar News

Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals Red Bull are under THREAT

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x