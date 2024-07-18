Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

Sting Ray Robb has revealed a moment with the team that left him ‘upset’ after a terrifying crash at Iowa Speedway.

A high-speed crash around the oval saw him run into the back of Alexander Rossi on the final lap, where he was launched into the air.

After barrel-rolling multiple times and sliding onto the track upside down, he later admitted that he passed out briefly after the accident.

Despite the horrifying incident, the doctors have cleared him to race in Toronto this weekend having gone through concussion testing.

Sting Ray Robb reveals terrifying details from Iowa crash

In a recent interview with the media via a Zoom call, Robb divulged the hair-raising details from the crash, and discussed a tense moment with his team.

“Literally as I came to rest, there was someone ducking under the halo to see, ‘Dude, are you all right? What’s hurting? Can you breathe?’” Robb said.

“And I’ll be honest, at that point, the adrenaline was going, so I didn’t handle that as good as I’d like to I was a little upset.”

Sting Ray Robb was involved in a terrifying collision at Iowa Speedway

“I was like, ‘Of course I’m hurt. Did you just see what happened to me? Yes I can breathe, but it’s not very good. I’m hanging upside down in an Indy car.’

“But when they flipped me over, I don’t know how many guys were there – maybe 10-plus members of the crew supporting me.

“When I passed out, I could feel two guys holding onto my arms and two guys behind me. They were fully supporting me, and I was fully reliant on them in that moment. They did everything to make me safe, and it shows.”

