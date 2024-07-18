Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash
Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash
Sting Ray Robb has revealed a moment with the team that left him ‘upset’ after a terrifying crash at Iowa Speedway.
A high-speed crash around the oval saw him run into the back of Alexander Rossi on the final lap, where he was launched into the air.
READ MORE: IndyCar star hospitalised by 'HORRIFIC' last-lap crash at Hy-Vee One Step 250
After barrel-rolling multiple times and sliding onto the track upside down, he later admitted that he passed out briefly after the accident.
Despite the horrifying incident, the doctors have cleared him to race in Toronto this weekend having gone through concussion testing.
Sting Ray Robb reveals terrifying details from Iowa crash
In a recent interview with the media via a Zoom call, Robb divulged the hair-raising details from the crash, and discussed a tense moment with his team.
“Literally as I came to rest, there was someone ducking under the halo to see, ‘Dude, are you all right? What’s hurting? Can you breathe?’” Robb said.
“And I’ll be honest, at that point, the adrenaline was going, so I didn’t handle that as good as I’d like to I was a little upset.”
READ MORE: IndyCar champion ends long wait for oval victory in Iowa Hy-Vee One Step 250
“I was like, ‘Of course I’m hurt. Did you just see what happened to me? Yes I can breathe, but it’s not very good. I’m hanging upside down in an Indy car.’
“But when they flipped me over, I don’t know how many guys were there – maybe 10-plus members of the crew supporting me.
“When I passed out, I could feel two guys holding onto my arms and two guys behind me. They were fully supporting me, and I was fully reliant on them in that moment. They did everything to make me safe, and it shows.”
READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Haas announce MAJOR change to their 2025 driver lineup
- 2 uur geleden
McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'
- 26 minutes ago
Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'
- 1 uur geleden
F1 champion continues to BLAST Ricciardo with Schumacher claim
- 3 uur geleden
Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash
- Yesterday 23:00
Verstappen reveals Red Bull are under THREAT
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep