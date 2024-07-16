Hamilton set for new role as Mercedes star announces MAJOR move

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has become a brand ambassador for French fashion house Dior.

The Mercedes star is well known for his exploits in F1, but keen watchers of the sport will also know that he has a huge passion for fashion, often snapped in the paddock wearing bold and stylish outfits.

This has led to him becoming an ambassador for some of the biggest brands across the globe, and now he can add one more to the list.

A statement from the luxury fashion house read: "The House is pleased to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton as the newest Dior Ambassador for the men’s collection.

"Fresh from his victory at the British Grand Prix, this momentous announcement kicks off with the release of a lifestyle capsule designed as part of a guest collaboration with Dior’s Creative Director of Menswear, Kim Jones — reaffirming a lasting legacy of embracing icons who redefine what is possible."

Lewis Hamilton recently won the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton can often be seen in stylish attire in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton reacts to major move

Hamilton responded to becoming a Dior ambassador on social media, as he penned: "Been working on this one for a while, can’t wait to show more."

Hamilton appeared at the Dior Men Winter 2024 show in Paris earlier this year, and fans can now look forward to more collaborations in the future.

On the track, the Brit is gearing up for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend as he looks to capitalize on his victory at Silverstone last time out.

There has been a sizeable momentum shift at Mercedes in recent weeks, with Hamilton following George Russell's victory in Austria to make it back-to-back wins for the Silver Arrows.

Toto Wolff's team currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship with 221 points, 152 points behind Red Bull.

In the drivers' standings, Hamilton is just a point behind team-mate Russell as they sit seventh and eighth respectively.

