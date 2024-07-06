Fans attending British Grand Prix set for FIRST viewing of Brad Pitt film

Fans at the British Grand Prix this weekend will receive an exclusive first look at Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 film.

On-track filming commenced last season, and looks set to continue until at least the end of the year.

However, shooting for the movie was interrupted last year due to the Hollywood strike by the Screen Actors Guild, which lasted 118 days.

The film has made a concerted effort to stay realistic and is set to use authentic team names and drivers, with Lewis Hamilton also having a hand in the movie's production.

Recently, it was suggested that the budget for the film had exceeded $300 million.

Brad Pitt is set to star in the 'F1' movie

The cars of fictional F1 team 'APX GP'

What will Brad Pitt's F1 film be called?

Previously, the Brad Pitt movie was expected to be called 'Apex'. However, it appears that it now has a new name.

Teasing a sneak peek of the film at this weekend's British Grand Prix on Twitter, Formula 1 revealed that the movie will simply be called 'F1', using the sport's official logo on the movie poster.

According to the tweet, fans attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend will get a sneak peek of the movie on Sunday, but the extent of that and at what time remains to be seen.

Brad Pitt's movie has reportedly surpassed $300m in terms of budget

When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?

According to F1, the Brad Pitt 'F1' movie will hit cinemas in the summer of 2025.

However, previously, it has been suggested that the specific release date could be the 27th of June, 2025. This, however, is unconfirmed.

