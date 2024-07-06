Fans attending British Grand Prix set for FIRST viewing of Brad Pitt film
Fans attending British Grand Prix set for FIRST viewing of Brad Pitt film
Fans at the British Grand Prix this weekend will receive an exclusive first look at Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 film.
On-track filming commenced last season, and looks set to continue until at least the end of the year.
READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny
However, shooting for the movie was interrupted last year due to the Hollywood strike by the Screen Actors Guild, which lasted 118 days.
The film has made a concerted effort to stay realistic and is set to use authentic team names and drivers, with Lewis Hamilton also having a hand in the movie's production.
Recently, it was suggested that the budget for the film had exceeded $300 million.
What will Brad Pitt's F1 film be called?
Previously, the Brad Pitt movie was expected to be called 'Apex'. However, it appears that it now has a new name.
Teasing a sneak peek of the film at this weekend's British Grand Prix on Twitter, Formula 1 revealed that the movie will simply be called 'F1', using the sport's official logo on the movie poster.
According to the tweet, fans attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend will get a sneak peek of the movie on Sunday, but the extent of that and at what time remains to be seen.
When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?
According to F1, the Brad Pitt 'F1' movie will hit cinemas in the summer of 2025.
However, previously, it has been suggested that the specific release date could be the 27th of June, 2025. This, however, is unconfirmed.
READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Fans attending British Grand Prix set for FIRST viewing of Brad Pitt film
- 58 minutes ago
New F1 star outlines Ferrari championship 'dream'
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes engine genius signs for RIVAL Aston Martin outfit
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton drops HINT as rumours of owning racing team pick up
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo wants FIGHT for RB seat amid mounting pressure
- Today 00:00
Celebrity Radio DJ 'offends' F1 star after tattoo reveal
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep