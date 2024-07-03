IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio start times, schedule and how to watch

The NTT IndyCar Series heads east for a historic weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

After a thrilling Laguna Seca round where Alex Palou emerged victorious in a battle with Colton Herta, the series sets its sights on Ohio for the ninth race weekend of the 2024 season, which carries a significant weight as it marks the much-anticipated debut of the IndyCar' hybrid engine.

READ MORE: McLaren to make ANOTHER IndyCar driver change for 2025

After 18 months of meticulous development and rigorous testing by Honda and Chevrolet engineers and IndyCar personnel, the series will finally unleash the hybrid unit for the first time in competitive action - which boasts an initial power surge of approximately 60 horsepower, in a bid to enhance racing action and make the series even more competitive.

The current 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 internal combustion engine will be paired with a Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and a 320 Kilojoules-per-lap supercapacitor Energy Storage System (ESS), both of which will fit inside the bellhousing that sits between the ICE and the gearbox.

This new power unit also features an additional overtake 'push-to-pass' option, generating opportunities for more passing.

READ MORE: IndyCar chief hints at INTERNATIONAL expansion

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Honda Indy 200 start times

The 80-lap race kicks off on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 1:45pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST Practice 1 3:20pm on Friday 2:20pm on Friday 12:20pm on Friday 8:20pm on Friday 9:20pm on Friday Practice 2 10:50am on Saturday 9:50am on Saturday 7:50am on Saturday 3:50pm on Saturday 4:50pm on Saturday Qualifying 3pm on Saturday 2pm on Saturday 12pm on Saturday 8pm on Saturday 9pm on Saturday Race 1:45pm on Sunday 12:45pm on Sunday 10:45am on Sunday 6:45pm on Sunday 7:45pm on Monday

You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio FAQs

What date is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race?

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race takes place on Sunday, July 7th, 2024.

What time is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race?

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race kicks off at 1:45pm ET.

Where is the Honda Indy 200 takes place?

The Honda Indy 200 takes place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

What length is the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course?

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is 2.258 miles in length.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Related