IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio start times, schedule and how to watch
The NTT IndyCar Series heads east for a historic weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
After a thrilling Laguna Seca round where Alex Palou emerged victorious in a battle with Colton Herta, the series sets its sights on Ohio for the ninth race weekend of the 2024 season, which carries a significant weight as it marks the much-anticipated debut of the IndyCar' hybrid engine.
After 18 months of meticulous development and rigorous testing by Honda and Chevrolet engineers and IndyCar personnel, the series will finally unleash the hybrid unit for the first time in competitive action - which boasts an initial power surge of approximately 60 horsepower, in a bid to enhance racing action and make the series even more competitive.
The current 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 internal combustion engine will be paired with a Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and a 320 Kilojoules-per-lap supercapacitor Energy Storage System (ESS), both of which will fit inside the bellhousing that sits between the ICE and the gearbox.
This new power unit also features an additional overtake 'push-to-pass' option, generating opportunities for more passing.
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: Honda Indy 200 start times
The 80-lap race kicks off on Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 1:45pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice 1
|3:20pm on Friday
|2:20pm on Friday
|12:20pm on Friday
|8:20pm on Friday
|9:20pm on Friday
|Practice 2
|10:50am on Saturday
|9:50am on Saturday
|7:50am on Saturday
|3:50pm on Saturday
|4:50pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|3pm on Saturday
|2pm on Saturday
|12pm on Saturday
|8pm on Saturday
|9pm on Saturday
|Race
|1:45pm on Sunday
|12:45pm on Sunday
|10:45am on Sunday
|6:45pm on Sunday
|7:45pm on Monday
You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio FAQs
What date is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race?
The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race takes place on Sunday, July 7th, 2024.
What time is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race?
The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio race kicks off at 1:45pm ET.
Where is the Honda Indy 200 takes place?
The Honda Indy 200 takes place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.
What length is the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course?
The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is 2.258 miles in length.
