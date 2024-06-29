IndyCar teams complete FINAL hybrid test

Almost all IndyCar racers were present at the Iowa Speedway for a test on hybrid power units that will be debuted next weekend.

The series will switch to hybrid systems for next weekend's Honda Indy200 event, representing the full debut of technology that has been used in Formula 1 for over 10 years.

In preparation for this, teams headed to the circuit last week to have one final test, as well as test out the newly-repaved Iowa track surface.

The hybrid systems reportedly functioned well during last Thursday’s test, with no reported issues with the electrified power system throughout the test.

The Iowa Speedway is a historic circuit

IndyCar is due to use hybrid systems next weekend

Iowa Speedway IndyCar test

IndyCar's approach to the new hybrid system is a relatively conservative one, and the series is limiting the power output to try to ensure there are no teething problems for the technology.

The test took place at the historic Iowa Speedway, which has recently been given a new surface that many drivers and teams commented on.

“The repave is awesome,” said racer Graham Rahal midway through the test day. “The corners are so smooth. Faster than last year, for us, about seven tenths of a second. For the pole sitters maybe only a few tenths.

“Awesome grip. I think it’s gonna open up the second lane maybe even more than we had before. I’m pretty excited about it. I think it’s going to be a hell of a good show here.”

