Massive IndyCar finale details dropped

IndyCar have announced a star-studded lineup of musical talents to accompany the season finale on September 14-15.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will play host to the final event of the season in Nashville and will be the fourth addition of the race.

However, it will be the first time that the race is held at the Nashville Superspeedway oval, having being forced to relocate due to the construction of the new Tennessee Titans football stadium.

IndyCar last race on the oval back in 2008, with Scott Dixon claiming his third victory of the event, which was cut short by the rain.

IndyCar's season finale will be at the Nashville Superspeedway oval

IndyCar unveil Nashville finale concert

Nashville is known as the Country Music Capital of the world and there have been several concerts put on alongside the racing action since IndyCar have been coming to the city since 2021.

And ahead of the 2024 race, the sport have unveiled this year’s extensive musical lineup, with Daughtry headlining the event with a performance before Sunday’s race.

Riley Green will provide entertainment directly after the race, while many other country and rock acts will perform throughout the weekend – even during the racing action – including the likes of Noah Hicks, Redferrin, Greylan James among others.

The concerts are available to all fans that buy tickets to the race for free, with weekend passes starting at $149.

Following the announcement, Big Machine founder and CEO Scott Borchetta said: “Music has been a big part of this race experience since we launched in 2021, and this year is no different.

“Sound and speed will merge as we bring fans some of the best and brightest artists on the scene today. Music programming will take place on Saturday and Sunday on the iHeartCountry FanZone stage, with additional trackside performances on Sunday.

“This is a weekend experience you don’t want to miss!”

