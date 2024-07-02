Horner ignores 'noise' from Jos Verstappen quarrel

Christian Horner has found a way of ignoring any external noise from drama involving Jos Verstappen.

Red Bull enjoyed a mixed weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen took pole position, before losing a shot at victory after colliding with Lando Norris late in the race.

However, the weekend was not without more drama from the Milton Keynes-based squad, as his father Jos and team principal were caught up in another altercation.

The two are said to have been feuding since February, with their relationship being ‘badly damaged’ by the accusation against Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Max Verstappen took pole position in Austria

But his father Jos and Christian Horner were caught up in more drama

Horner: Everything's normal

In Austria, Jos Verstappen was due to take part in the Red Bull Legends Parade and drive the 2012 title-winning RB8 in the event that showcase historic cars around the circuit in Spielberg.

However, the Dutchman claimed that Horner blocked him from taking part and subsequently withdrew from the event, being replacing by Austrian former Minardi F1 driver Patrick Friesacher.

The 52-year-old went on to blast the Red Bull chief to Dutch media, citing that he is ‘completely done’ with Horner and leaving more uncertainty with the future of his son with the team, as he has been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat.

But speaking with Sky Sports after qualifying, Horner shrugged off the drama and reiterated the strong team environment at Red Bull and praised Max for how he conducts himself.

He said: “To be honest with you, as soon as we cross that line into the garage, everything’s normal. Whatever the noise is, as soon as everyone’s in the garage, everyone knows what their job is and everybody’s focused on one goal and we’ve got a fantastic team.

“Max is the best driver in the world and showing quite clearly why and I think that the way he handles himself as well, he’s just grown as a human being as well.”

