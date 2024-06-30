Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner 'FINISHED' after latest conflict
Jos Verstappen - father of three-time Formula 1 world champion Max, has labelled Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as 'childish'.
The two have clashed repeatedly since the start of the season, amid a wave of instability at the team.
While the 50-year-old Red Bull boss was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team, his relationship with Verstappen Sr has been ‘badly damaged’ by the situation.
The drama has now left Max Verstappen’s future with the team uncertain, with the Dutchman being linked with a potential move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.
Jos Verstappen: I'm completely finished with Horner
The latest feud between Horner and Jos Verstappen came at the Austrian Grand Prix, when the latter was due to take part in the Red Bull Legends Parade.
The event showcases historic cars doing laps around the Red Bull Ring and the 52-year-old was set to drive the RB8 from 2012, which led Sebastian Vettel to his third consecutive world title over Fernando Alonso.
However, the former F1 driver claimed that he was blocked by Horner from taking part in the event and he subsequently withdrew from the Legends Parade and hit out at the team principal.
"How childish can you be," he told Formule1.nl.
"There was going to be filming, for example also with a drone, but Horner didn't want me to be filmed.
"I'm completely finished with Horner. It's like a kindergarten here. I would have been allowed to ride in the end, but I backed out. I find this so childish of Horner, but I think it says something about him."
