F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying: start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 returns for the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying today (Saturday May 29) with the championship battle intensifying.
This weekend's race at the Red Bull Ring marks the 11th round of the season, and the second event in a European triple header.
Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the standings to a commanding 69 points after his victory in Barcelona, with his closest challenger now being Lando Norris of McLaren. The Brit, who has claimed an emotional, long-awaited maiden win in Miami, sits in second place, just two points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
The battle for the remaining positions in the championship remains fierce as well. Carlos Sainz, who delivered a stunning win for the Scuderia in the third race of the season in Australia, currently occupies fourth place with 116 points, while Sergio Perez rounds out the top five with 111 points for Red Bull.
With 14 races remaining on the calendar, Verstappen will undoubtedly be looking to extend his dominance in Austria in a quest to secure his fourth consecutive championship title and propel the energy drink giants towards their third constructors' crown in a row.
Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 29, 2024
The qualifying session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Saturday, June 29, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
