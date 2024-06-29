F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying: start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 returns for the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying today (Saturday May 29) with the championship battle intensifying.

This weekend's race at the Red Bull Ring marks the 11th round of the season, and the second event in a European triple header.

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the standings to a commanding 69 points after his victory in Barcelona, with his closest challenger now being Lando Norris of McLaren. The Brit, who has claimed an emotional, long-awaited maiden win in Miami, sits in second place, just two points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The battle for the remaining positions in the championship remains fierce as well. Carlos Sainz, who delivered a stunning win for the Scuderia in the third race of the season in Australia, currently occupies fourth place with 116 points, while Sergio Perez rounds out the top five with 111 points for Red Bull.

With 14 races remaining on the calendar, Verstappen will undoubtedly be looking to extend his dominance in Austria in a quest to secure his fourth consecutive championship title and propel the energy drink giants towards their third constructors' crown in a row.

Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 29, 2024

The qualifying session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Saturday, June 29, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Related