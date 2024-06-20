IndyCar Laguna Seca 2024: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey start times, schedule and TV

Get all the details on how to watch the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

NTT IndyCar Series' last outing in Wisconsin saw Will Power emerging victorious after a thrilling battle with Josef Newgarden at Road America. The win marked Power's long-awaited first of the 2024 season, and now the series sets its sights on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Nestled in central California, Laguna Seca hosts the eighth round of the championship. This road track has witnessed IndyCar drama in recent years, having served as the championship decider on three occasions since the series returned to it in 2019 after a fifteen-year absence.

However, this year's championship finale will take place on a different stage - the streets of Nashville. This has seen the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey move to a new date, taking place this weekend from June 21st to 23rd.

IndyCar at Laguna Seca: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey start times

The 95-lap race kicks off on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 6pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST Practice 1 5pm on Friday 4pm on Friday 2pm on Friday 10pm on Friday 11pm on Friday Practice 2 1pm on Saturday 12pm on Saturday 10am on Saturday 6pm on Saturday 7pm on Saturday Qualifications 5:15pm on Saturday 4:15pm on Saturday 2:15pm on Saturday 10:15pm on Saturday 11:15pm on Saturday Race 6pm on Sunday 5pm on Sunday 3pm on Sunday 11pm on Sunday 12am on Monday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey FAQs

What date is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race?

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race takes place on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024.

What time is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race?

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race kicks off at 6pm ET.

Where is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey takes place?

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey takes place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

What length is the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca?

The WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is 2.238 miles (3.602 km) in length.

