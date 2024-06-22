F1 Qualifying Timetable: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix will occur today (Saturday 22 June), as Formula 1 announces its return to Europe.
Max Verstappen holds a 56-point championship advantage over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, after a crucial win at the Canadian Grand Prix.
This victory also widened Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship, with the team now 49 points ahead of Ferrari.
Now as the F1 heads to Barcelona for the penultimate time before Madrid takes over in 2026, all eyes will be on whether Verstappen will further extend his lead, or if we will see another surprise winner following the victories of Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Leclerc in Australia, Miami, and Monaco respectively.
Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 22, 2024
The all-important qualifying session in Barcelona kicks off today, Saturday, June 22, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday
UK time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul