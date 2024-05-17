FIA reveal PUNISHMENT for Red Bull star at Imola

Following an incident-hit Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix first practice, one of Red Bull's Formula 1 drivers has been handed a fine by race stewards.

Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were beaten by multiple drivers during Friday practice, with Verstappen even suffering some uncharacteristic errors, which gave his rivals hope of another defeat for the Dutchman this weekend.

Ferrari looked dominant, beating a Red Bull team who looked a shadow of their 2023 selves, as they look to bounce back from the Miami GP, where they were comprehensively beaten by McLaren.

Now, one of the Milton Keynes-based team's drivers faces a hefty fine following an incident that occurred during the first practice session on Friday.

Sergio Perez has been fined by the FIA

F1 is in Imola this weekend

Perez fined by stewards

Under-pressure Sergio Perez's weekend got off to a rough start, when he was caught speeding in the pit lane during FP1.

The Mexican faces a €1000 fine for exceeding the speed limit, which is set at 80km/h.

In an official statement from the FIA, F1's governing body issued Perez with the fine, in a strong warning for all drivers to respect the speed limit during the course of the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend: "Car 11 exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80 km/h for this event by 8.9 km/h," they revealed.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."

