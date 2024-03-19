Perez reveals how Red Bull future will be decided

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been discussing when and how his future with the team may be decided in the future.

His current deal expires at the end of 2024, with the Milton Keynes based outfit facing a decision regarding who will partner Max Verstappen in the future.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries 2024: Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton WAY out in front

Perez has been largely outperformed by Verstappen in all three seasons they have spent together at Red Bull, with the Dutchman claiming three consecutive world championship titles, leaving the Mexican's future in some doubt in the latter part of last season.

2024 has started off more positively for Perez, who has lost out to his team-mate in both of the first two races, but has achieved the minimum requirement of finishing second in his dominant RB20 car.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton net worth: Salary, endorsements and NFL ownership

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are team-mates

Max Verstappen's future has also been in doubt

Verstappen to be given new team-mate?

Several drivers have been linked with Perez's seat, including youngster Liam Lawson, former Red Bull driver Alex Albon and Australian Daniel Ricciardo, whose own start to the season has left a lot to be desired.

In this sense, Perez's chances of getting a contract extension with the Milton Keynes-based outfit may be higher now compared to just six months ago.

"It's not easy,” Perez admitted to Sky Sports F1 about his situation.

"We already saw it in Bahrain. The only driver to put the perfect lap together was Max. He is a driver who operates at a high level without mistakes. Just being able to redeem yourself time after time.

READ MORE: Every F1 World Champion: The full list from Andretti to three-time king Verstappen

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

"You’re only as good as your last race. When I’ve been comfortable with the car and team, I’ve been extremely close to Max. That’s the best I can do. Time will tell if that’s enough. If not, I will be watching at who goes next!

"I think it’s early to say," Perez continued. "I want to wait a few races to see how it goes. It’s not an easy or straightforward seat.

"It has some complications which we’ve seen in the past. We’ve seen great drivers that don’t survive six months or a year. It’s a unique team, I’m in no hurry. I want to see how it goes. With Red Bull, I think it will be a very fast conversation, it will take us five minutes to say what we want to do.

"We cannot take anything away from him [Max Verstappen]. He’s at one with the car. I think Max is at the stage of his career where he has a car that he is 100% comfortable with."

READ MORE: Angela Cullen: Friend, confidant and rock for F1 great Lewis Hamilton

Related