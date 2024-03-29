close global

Popular F1 circuit could make 'dream into a reality' with calendar return

A Formula 1 track which has been out of the picture for a few years is ready to host more races in the future.

The chaotic 2020 season saw a variety of tracks return to the calendar, including the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey and the Nürburgring in Germany.

But one circuit hosted another race the year after and was a popular hit among fans who enjoyed its technical layout and high-speed nature.

The Algarve circuit hosted its first Formula 1 offering across 2020 and 2021, with both installments being won by Lewis Hamilton.

There was plenty of overtaking and excitement on offer, and there could be in the future too with the circuit ‘prepared’ for a return to the calendar.

Lewis Hamilton won both Portuguese Grands Prix
Most drivers were fans of the Algarve circuit

Is Algarve going to return to F1

Speaking to the Portuguese publication Record, Paulo Pinhero – CEO of the Autodromo Internacional Algarve has been discussing their Formula 1 dream.

“Dreaming is always what drives us, even before 2008 when the circuit was inaugurated and naturally, we continue to dream about Formula 1,” he said.

“We have already hosted the championship twice and we will be prepared for this to happen again, but many factors outside the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve have to come together at the right time for the return to be a reality.

“We receive several team tests throughout the year because our track is one of the most demanding challenges from a technical and human point of view, but receiving a test doesn't just depend on us, if that were the case... it would be tomorrow!”

F1 Standings

