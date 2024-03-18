close global

Ricciardo future DOUBTED by F1 champion

Daniel Ricciardo's start to the season is under fire after a tricky first few races into his full comeback season with Visa Cash App RB.

The Australian has finished above 13th and 16th place in each of the opening grands prix, leading to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko demanding more from him.

But in a season where he was hoping to challenge for a return to the senior Red Bull team for 2025 he has failed to convince so far, with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda putting up more than a fair fight to even land the seat for himself.

Although only two races into the campaign, the likes of Helmut Marko at Red Bull and paddock legend Eddie Jordan have already questioned his form.

But now Australia's world champion from 1980 in Alan Jones has gone even further, questioning whether the sport has already seen the best of the 34-year-old.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled so far in 2024
Australia's Alan Jones won the F1 title in 1980

Ricciardo needs changes

“I hate to say it, but I think we have seen the best days (from Ricciardo),” Jones said in quotes carried by the Herald Sun.

“He has had his bum in a few decent cars, irrespective of what people say.

“The Alpine or the McLaren, the car that he is in right now … at the end of the day he has got to start beating his teammate for a start.

“I would love him to become super competitive and be up there challenging in the points, but I just think that maybe a couple of things have got to change before we see that.”

