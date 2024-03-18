Hamilton project launches EXCITING young talent's F1 career

Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 programme is already having a big impact on young people aspiring to work in Formula 1.

The charity was founded by the seven-time champion to support young people from underrepresented communities, and create a more diverse workforce in motorsport.

READ MORE: Every F1 World Champion: The full list from Andretti to three-time king Verstappen

The British driver claims to have had a poor experience in an education system that ‘worked against him’ inspiring Mission 44.

It aims to break down barriers in education, and open doors for careers in STEM, motorsport and creative industries.

This includes awarding scholarships to help young people achieve the qualifications they need to enter their desired profession.

READ MORE: Jenson Button: Former F1 world champion, NASCAR racer and Sky F1 pundit

Lewis Hamilton launched Mission44 in 2021

Lewis Hamilton has won seven world championship titles

Scholarship recipient lands engineering role at Mercedes

A MSc scholarship recipient has recently taken the next step as a result of the programme, and earned herself a position working on Mercedes powertrains.

In a Twitter statement Mission 44 announced: “Meet Laila, one of the first recipients of the MSc Motorsport Scholarship and future engineer at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains.

“We’re proud of the impact the programme is already having and can’t wait to see Laila continue to progress in her future career!”

Laila has credited the programme with the move to Mercedes.

“The scholarship has empowered me with the confidence and resources I needed to get into F1. Now I’m in a position where I can help to drive change.”

READ MORE: F1 Explained: What exactly is the 107% rule?

Related