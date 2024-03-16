Rival boss points finger at Red Bull for 'drama' over Horner saga

Toto Wolff has claimed that Red Bull have brought extra attention on themselves over the Christian Horner saga by attempting to handle things as privately as possible.

Horner was investigated by Red Bull over allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' toward a female member of staff, allegations which first came to light last month.

50-year-old Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing by the investigation, conducted by the wider Red Bull GmbH brand, but speculation over his future, and the future of multiple key figures has been rife.

Chief technical officer Adrian Newey, Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko were all linked with moves away, with Marko even holding talks with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, where a potential suspension for the 80-year-old was discussed.

Verstappen gave his team an ultimatum during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, telling his team that he would not stick around if Marko was given the boot, while his father admitted to having a 'falling out' with Horner.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

Wolff offers Red Bull guidance amid Horner chaos

Newey and Marko's futures seem to have been clarified for now, although Sky Sports F1 presenter David Croft has recently suggested that Lewis Hamilton should be working on a deal to pull Newey to Ferrari, when he joins the team in 2025.

Wolff believes that the speculation and rumours that followed the initial investigation may not have been quite so intrusive, had Red Bull been more transparent with the situation in the first place.

“From the outside, we're treated to a lot of drama," Horner's rival boss told oe24.

"But for a team like Red Bull, a situation like this isn't great. Not saying everything only makes it more interesting, leading to more questions, more stories, more speculation.”

