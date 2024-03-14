Geri Horner friend 'SAD' for Red Bull boss' wife amid media attention

A former colleague of Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s wife – Geri Halliwell, has shared her sympathy for her at what is an inevitably difficult period for her family.

Halliwell has been with Horner since 2014, well after her days as part of the pop scene ended in 2001, but did go on tour again throughout 2007 and 2008.

She has been going through a tough patch recently, with husband Horner accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by Red Bull, but backlash continues as the media storm around the matter swirls.

Mel B shares support for Geri

Now Mel B has shared her support for Halliwell on Good Morning Britain, as she battles through the difficult period.

“When you are going through something like that you really do need your friends and family and we are all supporting her,” she said. “I feel really sad for Geri.”

She now gets the opportunity to spend some time with Horner ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, with a two-week gap between Formula 1 races affording workers the opportunity to wind down with their families.

Horner’s Red Bull team have the chance to make more history and take their third consecutive 1-2 finish to open the season in Melbourne with a good performance.

