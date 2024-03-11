'Audacious' Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned

Fans have been left surprised after Christian Horner decided to leave his Instagram comments on in a Mother’s Day inspired post for wife Geri Halliwell.

Horner has shared his appreciation for Halliwell after a difficult few weeks, where he was accused of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing and continued to lead the Milton Keynes outfit as team principal and CEO throughout the matter.

The ongoing saga shows no signs of slowing down, with rumours of both a Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko exit swirling around the paddock in Saudi Arabia.

Christian Horner with Geri Halliwell

Red Bull's RB20 has been mighty in 2024

Horner shares touching tribute to wife

On the track, they are silencing any critics, after delivering two consecutive 1-2 finishes to start the season with the impressive RB20.

In a post which has received over 150,000 likes, Horner left his comments turned on, which was a surprise to many.

One fan even said 'the audacity' in response to the Brit's heartfelt tribute.

Another accused him of making a 'strategic post'.

In wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day, he said “Happy Mother’s Day - So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day.”

