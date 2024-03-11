'Audacious' Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned
'Audacious' Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned
Fans have been left surprised after Christian Horner decided to leave his Instagram comments on in a Mother’s Day inspired post for wife Geri Halliwell.
Horner has shared his appreciation for Halliwell after a difficult few weeks, where he was accused of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.
READ MORE: Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull
He was cleared of any wrongdoing and continued to lead the Milton Keynes outfit as team principal and CEO throughout the matter.
The ongoing saga shows no signs of slowing down, with rumours of both a Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko exit swirling around the paddock in Saudi Arabia.
Horner shares touching tribute to wife
On the track, they are silencing any critics, after delivering two consecutive 1-2 finishes to start the season with the impressive RB20.
In a post which has received over 150,000 likes, Horner left his comments turned on, which was a surprise to many.
One fan even said 'the audacity' in response to the Brit's heartfelt tribute.
Another accused him of making a 'strategic post'.
In wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day, he said “Happy Mother’s Day - So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day.”
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Frustrated Hamilton demands 'BIG changes'
- 17 minutes ago
Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumors
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team announce TAKEOVER as end of an era approaches
- 2 uur geleden
Driver Power Rankings – Saudi Arabian domination blows F2 fight wide open
- 3 uur geleden
'Audacious' Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned
- Today 01:00
Horner's lengthy Sky Sports TV grilling - IN FULL
- Today 00:00