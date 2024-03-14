Horner admits surprise over Marko Red Bull SUSPENSION claims

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he was stunned after hearing of reports surrounding Helmut Marko's future with the world champions.

On the morning of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Marko is understood to have held a meeting with Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff with many reports suggesting he was in line for a suspension away from the team.

However, this was not immediately forthcoming and the 80-year-old was positive about how the meeting went, claiming that everything was 'back to normal' at Red Bull. Superstar driver Max Verstappen could have been a factor in talks, suggesting that he would not stay with the team if Marko left.

It followed what has been a tumultuous month or so for the British based outfit, after Horner himself was place under an internal investigation for alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', accusations that he was cleared of.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko work together

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Horner left surprised by Marko meeting

In amongst the furore of the Horner saga, supposed messages allegedly sent by the 50-year-old were anonymously leaked to the press, with rumours that Marko had been involved, rumours that the 80-year-old completely dismantled.

Now, Horner has revealed that he 'was not involved' in the meetings regarding Marko's future, and expressed relief that the team's advisor will be sticking around, having been with the outfit since their inception in the sport back in 2005.

“I think the rumour about suspension was as news to the team as it was to anybody else,” Horner said, speaking to the media. “We were quite surprised to hear that.

“Helmut is a contractor to Red Bull GmbH, so it was an issue between them. We weren't party or part of that discussion.

“I've known Helmut since 1996, and he's played an important role over the years. That role has evolved over the years. I've known him a very, very long time.

“Coming up to 81 years of age, he's still obviously motivated about Formula 1, which is a positive thing.

“There has been no decision-making process around Helmut, so I am not quite sure where the rumour has permeated from. But it is not something I’ve been involved in.”

