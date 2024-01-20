Big Angela Cullen change suggests F1 return for Hamilton ally

Lewis Hamilton's long-time friend and former physiotherapist Angela Cullen has returned to the UK, sparking speculation that she could be returning to the seven-time world champion's camp.

The 49-year-old worked for Mercedes F1 team for eight years, and was close to Hamilton before she departed in March last year.

She announced at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that she would be moving on from her role with the team, and would be instead finding her 'next big adventure'.

The New Zealander has filled her time with travelling and high-adrenaline activities, much like Hamilton's winter break, including a solo paragliding trip.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen parted ways after several years in 2023

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen shared a close working relationship

Since leaving her role with Mercedes, Angela Cullen has been enjoying herself travelling around the world

Angela Cullen posted a photo of Tower Bridge in London to her Instagram account

Hamilton's rock

When Cullen left her role as Hamilton's assistant and physiotherapist, the seven-time world champion sent out an emotional message to his friend, thanking her for everything she had done for him.

The Mercedes driver said: "For the last seven years @cullen_angela has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.

"So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you 🚀✨"

Now, Cullen has revealed to her Instagram followers that she is back in the UK, with a picture of Tower Bridge in London appearing on her Story with the caption "Blessings 🙏". With teams now starting to gear up for the new season, an opportunity to start again in F1 could be on hand to present itself.

Whether or not we will see her at more races in 2024 remains to be seen, but she did recently state that she was looking for 'fresh opportunities' in the New Year.

