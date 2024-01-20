Hamilton reveals INCREDIBLE plan beyond F1 success

Lewis Hamilton has revealed another of his long-term plans - admitting that he wants to join the select group of people to have climbed Mount Everest.

After a winter break filled with high-octane activities such as skydiving, wakeboarding and surfing, Hamilton will head back to the small matter of driving a 220mph Formula 1 car next month, with his eyes firmly set on becoming a race winner once more.

The 39-year-old doesn't seem to have lost his appetite for the sport, and his new contract means that he will race at least two more seasons in F1 as he attempts to become the first driver to reach eight world championships.

Hamilton has started thinking about his life beyond F1, however, and recently revealed how he wants to star in a Top Gun film alongside Tom Cruise, and go to space with acquaintance Elon Musk.

The Mercedes man has been known to have big ambitions outside of the sport, as well as on-track, where he holds the record for the most amount of pole positions and race victories in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton is currently involved in the making of an F1-based film starring Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton fills his time off-track with more adrenaline-packed activities

Hamilton's mountainous ambitions

Now, Hamilton has revealed his plans to scale Everest, with the Brit looking to add to the long line of charitable causes that he has participated in as a top-level sportsman.

"I want to climb Mount Everest," he revealed in a YouTube video on the team's channel.

"I think it's just the mental and the physical challenge of 'can you make it through, can you get to the top?'

"But doing it to help raise money for a good cause and skydive Mount Everest! I'm gonna do that one day."

