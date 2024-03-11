Andretti test KEY aspect of F1 car despite rejection

Andretti are continuing to press forward with their plan to enter Formula 1 after testing one key part of their future chassis.

The US based team were denied an entry into the sport for both 2025 and 2026 after the rights holders decided they wouldn't be bringing enough value.

READ MORE: Marko makes MAJOR announcement on Red Bull future after crunch talks

They aren’t letting that put them off for the time being though, as they continue to work hard towards a 2028 entry.

An entry alongside works manufacturer Cadillac as engine supplier will go a long way towards adding value to their prospective entry when it comes to applying to become an 11th team again.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives STUNNING verdict on Horner future at Red Bull

Michael Andretti is hopeful of a 2028 F1 entry

Formula 1 is being dominated by Red Bull currently

Andretti on the move

Speaking to The Associated Press, Michael Andretti shared few words about his team’s Formula 1 hopes.

"We're in the process of doing things, so we're still feeling very good about what we're doing," he said.

Since their rejection, Andretti has adopted the phrase that its F1 project "continues on pace", with it also being reported that they recently ‘crash tested’ a front wing.

The state of Red Bull’s domination suggests that an 11th team may be welcome sooner rather than later, with the sport in need of an injection of excitement.

It will be hard for their rivals to resist their future proposals as fans get louder and campaign for their entry.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

Related