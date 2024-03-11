Andretti test KEY aspect of F1 car despite rejection
Andretti test KEY aspect of F1 car despite rejection
Andretti are continuing to press forward with their plan to enter Formula 1 after testing one key part of their future chassis.
The US based team were denied an entry into the sport for both 2025 and 2026 after the rights holders decided they wouldn't be bringing enough value.
READ MORE: Marko makes MAJOR announcement on Red Bull future after crunch talks
They aren’t letting that put them off for the time being though, as they continue to work hard towards a 2028 entry.
An entry alongside works manufacturer Cadillac as engine supplier will go a long way towards adding value to their prospective entry when it comes to applying to become an 11th team again.
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives STUNNING verdict on Horner future at Red Bull
Andretti on the move
Speaking to The Associated Press, Michael Andretti shared few words about his team’s Formula 1 hopes.
"We're in the process of doing things, so we're still feeling very good about what we're doing," he said.
Since their rejection, Andretti has adopted the phrase that its F1 project "continues on pace", with it also being reported that they recently ‘crash tested’ a front wing.
The state of Red Bull’s domination suggests that an 11th team may be welcome sooner rather than later, with the sport in need of an injection of excitement.
It will be hard for their rivals to resist their future proposals as fans get louder and campaign for their entry.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Andretti test KEY aspect of F1 car despite rejection
- 10 minutes ago
Sky F1 pundit names 'incredible' Bearman quality after debut
- 1 uur geleden
Leclerc in BRUTAL Saudi GP verdict - Top 3 quotes
- Today 06:00
Frustrated Hamilton demands 'BIG changes'
- Today 05:00
Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumors
- Today 04:00
F1 team announce TAKEOVER as end of an era approaches
- Today 03:00