F1 team eventually reveal car just a day before pre-season testing

Williams has officially presented the complete design of their 2024 car following its inaugural run in Bahrain.

While initially revealing only the livery, the Grove-based team now unveils the full FW46 after a flurry of launches by the other nine F1 teams.

With pre-season testing coming up later this week in Bahrain, Williams wanted to give their fans the first taste of the full car before it hits TV screens for the next three days.

They head into the upcoming season hoping to build on what was a fantastic 2023, when they climbed up to seventh in the constructors' standings.

Team principal James Vowles admitted very early on last season that the team had given up on development of their 2023 car in order to focus on this upcoming season, putting the team in a great position to challenge nearer to the front of the grid.

Williams did unveil their livery earlier this month, but not the full car

Alex Albon has got a new helmet for the 2024 season

Williams' 2024 car revealed

Pre-season testing in Bahrain will give all 10 F1 teams their first opportunity to see how they are shaping up in 2024.

It's very unlikely to provide a full picture of the 2024 grid order - particularly as multiple teams will bring upgrades before the Bahrain Grand Prix - but F1 fans will be keeping a keen eye on their favourite team throughout the week.

Welcome to the world, FW46! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iSzpkQzdjT — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 20, 2024

Williams' full car design was finally revealed on social media, following their first shakedown of the car in Bahrain ahead of the official test.

