FIA appoint KEY man to fill vacancy

The FIA have appointed Jan Monchaux their new technical director for single-seater racing.

The Franco-German replaces Tim Goss, who left the role to join up with Daniel Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB team.

Monchaux will report directly to FIA’s single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis, who has been with the governing body since 2018.

Having similar responsibilities to Goss, Monchaux will play a key role in the formation of the 2026 regulations that will begin to take shape over the course of this year.

Speaking about the new appointment, Tombazis said: “I am excited to welcome Jan to the FIA to fulfil an important role in the technical department, and in framing the future regulations of the sport. Jan’s arrival will strengthen our extensive technical expertise.”

“I am very happy to be joining the FIA as Technical Director and look forward to the fresh challenges this role entails,” Monchaux added.

“I have worked on the Competitors’ side for many years, but now the opportunity to help shape the future of the Sport with the governing body is a prospect I relish.”

Monchaux has enjoyed a long career in F1, which began in 2002 where he served as aerodynamics leader at Toyota before the Japanese manufacturer withdrew from the sport in 2009.

Following this, he made the switch to Ferrari, also in the aerodynamics department, from 2010 to 2012.

After a lengthy period away from F1, in which he worked with Audi Sport from 2013, he made his return with Sauber in 2018 as their head of aerodynamics.

A year later, after the team’s rebranding to Alfa Romeo, he became their technical director following the departure of Simone Resta and remained in the role until it was announced in 2023 that James Key would replace him.

