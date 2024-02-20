AlphaTauri make F1 RETURN after FIA announcement

The FIA has recently solidified a noteworthy three-year partnership with the esteemed clothing brand AlphaTauri, officially appointing it as the motorsport governing body's exclusive clothing partner.

AlphaTauri, renowned for its distinctive presence on the F1 grid from 2020 to 2023, is set to maintain its influential role in the racing world. This commitment comes after the team underwent a significant rebranding, transitioning to Visa Cash App RB for the upcoming season.

In this newly-forged collaboration, AlphaTauri not only extends its active involvement in F1 but also assumes the prestigious role of being the official partner for the FIA's highly-anticipated annual prize-giving ceremony.

READ MORE: Verstappen refuses to rule out Hamilton-style team switch

AlphaTauri will become the official clothing partner of the FIA

Ben Sulayem: AlphaTauri bring comfort and style to FIA

"The FIA has always been a pioneer in leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the world of motorsport," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"Our staff work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and success of motorsport events worldwide.

"This partnership with AlphaTauri enables us to bring comfort and style to our FIA clothing range. AlphaTauri's innovative approach and dedication to fashion make them the perfect partner."

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals what sets him apart from F1 rivals

AlphaTauri boss: It's a fantastic opportunity

Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri, added: "Becoming the official clothing partner of the FIA is a fantastic opportunity for AlphaTauri to continue showcasing how innovation and technology can be seamlessly integrated into fashion.

"This partnership is a significant step and we are proud to equip the FIA staff with our products that not only reflect our commitment to style but also our dedication to enhancing convenience through our designs."

🚨 Exciting news 🏁

We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Alpha Tauri and the FIA as the first Official Clothing Partner, from 2024 to 2026.



Get ready for a fusion of automotive technology and high fashion, redefining style in the world of

motorsport! pic.twitter.com/NNXin5CjXR — FIA (@fia) February 19, 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen delivers verdict on NEW F1 Sprint format