Alonso hints at move to replace Hamilton

Fernando Alonso has called himself an 'attractive option' to other top teams if he doesn't sign an extension with Aston Martin.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace his old team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, when the Brit heads off to join Ferrari.

Mercedes are said to be looking at a whole host of drivers to partner George Russell next year, with displaced Carlos Sainz being mentioned, as well as exciting young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of the season and comes of the back of a brilliant first season with the Silverstone-based team, finishing fourth in the standings with eight podiums.

Alonso addresses Mercedes links

While the 42-year-old has insisted that his current priority is Aston Martin as he looks to grab the team their first win in F1, the two-time champion has said that he is an ‘attractive’ option for other teams.

Speaking about the links to Mercedes before the launch of the AMR24, Alonso said: “On a move to Mercedes, there’s been nothing at all. I know the driver market has started earlier this year, but it will not affect me in terms of preparing for the season.

“If I want to keep racing beyond this year, the first and only talk at the beginning will be Aston Martin. I trust this project and that will be my first priority.

“But if we cannot reach an agreement, I know I’m attractive to other teams. I will not stay in F1 just to have fun. I am not that kind of person and not that kind of driver. Let’s see what the options are.”

