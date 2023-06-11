Horner makes BIG claim on Red Bull and McLaren partnership

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 11 June 2023 17:57

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has stated that his team will not be supplying McLaren with engines in light of Rob Marshall's departure to the Woking-based outfit.

Last month, it was announced that McLaren had signed Masrhall to become their technical director of engineering and design, starting in January.

There had been speculation that Marshall's move may be linked to an engine supply deal, with McLaren supposedly using the new Ford-backed Red Bull Powertrains PU in 2026.

Rob Marshall is set to join McLaren from the Red Bull team, but it won't be linked with an engine supply

Despite both teams admitting there were talks between CEO Zak Brown and Horner, the latter has moved to quash talks of an engine supply deal.

“No, Rob is not going with an engine,” Horner told Autosport.

READ MORE: McLaren swoop to complete MAJOR signing from Red Bull Racing

Horner: Red Bull will not overdo things

In February, it was announced that Red Bull and Ford will team up from 2026 onwards ahead of brand new regulations in Formula 1.

The American manufacturers are making their comeback to the sport nearly 20 years after leaving, with engines set to become greener in the sport's attempt to limit their carbon outputs.

Red Bull will be teaming up with Ford in the future for a Formula 1 engine deal

Ford have agreed a deal with Red Bull and are also set to be the suppliers to their sister team AlphaTauri.

McLaren will not be part of the equation though with Horner admitting it would potentially create too much work.

He added: “Our plan at the moment is to supply two teams because we don't want to overstretch ourselves in the first year, so. And of course, those teams are likely to be the two Red Bull-owned teams.”

READ MORE: Red Bull Ford F1 partnership confirmed