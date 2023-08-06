Sainz reveals when Ferrari CONTRACT talks will start amid Audi interest

Joe Ellis

Sunday 6 August 2023 22:42

Carlos Sainz is very keen to secure his future in F1 as soon as the 2023 season is complete.

The Spaniard is already signed and secured to race for Ferrari in 2024 alongside Charles Leclerc, but he would like to have his seat beyond then virtually guaranteed before the season begins.

There have been rumours about Sainz potentially joining Audi as the German manufacturer's headline driver when they enter the sport fully in 2026.

Carlos Sainz Sr. has a long history with Audi in his own racing career, which may influence things but his son's priority right now is in Maranello.

Taking away the distraction

Carlos Sainz is yet to score a podium in 2023 as Charles Leclerc overtook him in the standings at the Belgian GP

“I do prefer starting a season already knowing where I’m going to be the following year," Sainz told Auto Action.

“Because that takes away the distraction that there always is to be negotiating a new contract when you need to be fully focused on what you’re doing on track and on the work you have to do with the team you’re currently with.

“While it’s still early days and the end of the season is still some four months away, it’s true that once this championship will be over I’ll fully focus on sorting my future.”

“The goal is to go into the 2024 championship without any worries about it and my contract for the future already signed and sealed.”

