Ricciardo reveals summer plans in a bid to CATCH UP with F1 rivals

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he will use the current summer break to 'catch up' with his Formula 1 rivals from a 'physical standpoint', following his mid-season return to the sport.

Ricciardo heads into F1's brief hiatus with two races under his belt - Hungary and Belgium - after he replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri .

Driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull's sister team, the Australian has made no secret of his desire to prove himself in a bid to drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, replacing Sergio Perez.

Yet if the 'Honey Badger' is to showcase his talent this season, he knows that he needs to put in the hard yards to get on the same level as his fellow F1 drivers.

Ricciardo lacking in race fitness

Daniel Ricciardo has waved goodbye to Red Bull for the 2023 season after he moved 'on loan' to their sister team, AlphaTauri

“I want to use this time to… I say catch up in terms of a physical standpoint,” Ricciardo said (via MotorsportWeek).

“Obviously my race fitness isn’t what all of the other drivers’ is. But probably one of the things I felt happier about was how I felt after the [Spa] race.

“I actually felt a lot better than I thought I was going to feel. When shutdown is on, I’m just going to use that to train.

“Of course, try and enjoy a little bit of a holiday, but I’ve had a holiday for six months. Zandvoort is very physical as well, it’s very hard on the neck that one, it’s fast.

“So just make sure I’m doing that. I think if I’m physically in shape and mentally and everything, it feels easier coming into the race weekend. There are less questions to be answered.”

