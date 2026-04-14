F1 genius crashed motorbike into a team motorhome
F1 genius crashed motorbike into a team motorhome
The design genius lives for speed
Adrian Newey is widely regarded as one of Formula 1’s greatest technical minds — but there’s also a far more adventurous side to him than many might expect.
At first glance, the 67-year-old design icon, often seen with a notebook and pencil in hand, doesn’t exactly fit the stereotype of a thrill-seeker. Yet those who know him understand that beneath the calm exterior is someone who relishes speed just as much as the drivers he designs for.
Beyond crafting championship-winning machinery, Newey has a genuine passion for driving and riding fast machines himself. Whether it’s on four wheels or two, if it promises high speed, he’s more than willing to give it a go.
Newey still drives one-time F1 cars even now, taking part regularly in the Grand Prix Historique annually in Monaco and Goodwood’s Festival of Speed (where he drove Niki Lauda’s iconic Ferrari 312T up the famous Hill).
Many legends of the sport have a Newey story or two which does not relate to his peerless design skills, but the best of all perhaps comes courtesy of 1996 world champion Damon Hill.
Adrian Newey, motorbikes and motorhomes
Hill, just another driver who claimed his world title glory in a Newey car, retold it during an episode of The Undercut podcast, and it came on two wheels and not four.
“I don’t know whether it’s brave or stupid, but he wants to have a go and he loves racing and stuff and he famously crashed a motorbike right through the motorhome, apparently at Williams one year when a wheelie got out of control.”
“That was before I got there, I would have loved to have seen it.”
Newey of course is now dealing with a very different challenge as he looks to get Aston Martin back on track after a disastrous start to the 2026 season. We can be sure if it does happen, the great man will find the perfect way to let his hair down…
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