F1 Race Today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live and FREE in the US
The 2026 season opener is almost here and we have all the details
F1 is back for 2026 and the first race of the season takes place today (Sunday March 8 in Australia, Saturday March 7 in the US) with the Australian Grand Prix.
Mercedes' rivals worst fears were confirmed on Saturday during qualifying, when George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a 1-2 for Sunday's race.
Isack Hadjar claimed third on the grid, but was +0.785seconds behind the fastest time of a 1:18.518. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen crashed out in Q1 when the rear axle of his RB22 locked, which sent him into a spin, over the gravel and then into the barrier.
Saturday's lap times were also slower than what we have become accustomed to, with Russell's pole time a good three seconds off Lando Norris' best time in 2025.
Now, we will finally see the 2026 cars in racing trim and here's how you can watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, wherever you are.
F1 Race Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|15:00 Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|05:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|23:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|22:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|20:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|01:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|12:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|14:30 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|13:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|06:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|06:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|12:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|09:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|07:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|08:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|07:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|*Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
