George Russell in front of the Australian flag

F1 Race Today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live and FREE in the US

George Russell in front of the Australian flag — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live and FREE in the US

The 2026 season opener is almost here and we have all the details

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 is back for 2026 and the first race of the season takes place today (Sunday March 8 in Australia, Saturday March 7 in the US) with the Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' rivals worst fears were confirmed on Saturday during qualifying, when George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secured a 1-2 for Sunday's race.

Isack Hadjar claimed third on the grid, but was +0.785seconds behind the fastest time of a 1:18.518. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen crashed out in Q1 when the rear axle of his RB22 locked, which sent him into a spin, over the gravel and then into the barrier.

Saturday's lap times were also slower than what we have become accustomed to, with Russell's pole time a good three seconds off Lando Norris' best time in 2025.

Now, we will finally see the 2026 cars in racing trim and here's how you can watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, wherever you are.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AEDT)15:00 Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)04:00 Sunday
Central European Time (CET)05:00 Sunday
United States (ET)23:00 Saturday
United States (CT)22:00 Saturday
United States (PT)20:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)01:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)12:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)14:30 Sunday
Mexico (CST)22:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)13:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)06:00 Sunday
Egypt (EET)06:00 Sunday
China (CST)12:00 Sunday
India (IST)09:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)12:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)07:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)08:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)07:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
*AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

