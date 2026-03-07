close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Results Today: Mercedes have car destroyed in crash but top final practice times in hectic session

Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Mercedes have car destroyed in crash but top final practice times in hectic session

All the times from FP3 at the Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes had the ultimate mixed final practice session at the Australian Grand Prix, with George Russell setting by far the fastest time...but Kimi Antonelli destroying his own car in spectacular style.

Antonelli emerged unharmed from the Turn 2 crash, but his mechanics face a huge rebuild job to get his car back in one piece in time for qualifying.

Almost every remaining car made it out after the Antonelli-induced red flag period for a single qualifying simulation lap to end the session, with just Carlos Sainz (who caused an earlier red flag when his car stopped on pit entry) and Lance Stroll (see: Aston Martin) unable to get out of the pits.

Russell used that time to comprehensively kick the rest of the field's teeth in, topping the timing sheets by more than half a second from former team-mate Lewis Hamilton in second.

That single lap saw Russell unleash the pace which many around the paddock have been insisting that Mercedes have been hiding over the weekend and in pre-season testing, confirming his status as title favourite.

Australian Grand Prix FP3 times

Australian Grand Prix FP3 results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:19.053
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.616s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.774s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.034s
5Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.084s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.144s
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.271s
8Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.390s
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.406s
10Oliver BearmanHaas+1.725s
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.785s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.837s
13Esteban OconHaas+1.930s
14Nico HulkenbergAudi+2.014s
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.018s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.360s
17Alex AlbonWilliams+2.611s
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.667s
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+4.461s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+5.344s
21Carlos SainzWilliamsNO TIME
22Lance StrollAston MartinNO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying begins in Australia on Saturday, March 7th at 4pm (local time) and midnight (EST).

READ MORE: New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed

Related

Formula 1

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Mercedes engines roar as Oscar Piastri thrills home crowd

F1 Results Today: Mercedes engines roar as Oscar Piastri thrills home crowd

  • Yesterday 07:15
He's here? Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer snapped at Australian Grand Prix

He's here? Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer snapped at Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:04
Danica Patrick breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit

Danica Patrick breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit

  • Yesterday 21:05
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement requirements

Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement requirements

  • Yesterday 19:20
Aston Martin's F1 shambles doesn't have quick fix

Aston Martin's F1 shambles doesn't have quick fix

  • Yesterday 17:02

Just in

07:38
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster
6-3
He's here? Lewis Hamilton's new race engineer snapped at Australian Grand Prix
6-3
Danica Patrick breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit
6-3
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement requirements
6-3
Aston Martin's F1 shambles doesn't have quick fix
F1 news
Ontdek het op Google Play
x