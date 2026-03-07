F1 Results Today: Mercedes have car destroyed in crash but top final practice times in hectic session

All the times from FP3 at the Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes had the ultimate mixed final practice session at the Australian Grand Prix, with George Russell setting by far the fastest time...but Kimi Antonelli destroying his own car in spectacular style.

Antonelli emerged unharmed from the Turn 2 crash, but his mechanics face a huge rebuild job to get his car back in one piece in time for qualifying.

Almost every remaining car made it out after the Antonelli-induced red flag period for a single qualifying simulation lap to end the session, with just Carlos Sainz (who caused an earlier red flag when his car stopped on pit entry) and Lance Stroll (see: Aston Martin) unable to get out of the pits.

Russell used that time to comprehensively kick the rest of the field's teeth in, topping the timing sheets by more than half a second from former team-mate Lewis Hamilton in second.

That single lap saw Russell unleash the pace which many around the paddock have been insisting that Mercedes have been hiding over the weekend and in pre-season testing, confirming his status as title favourite.

Australian Grand Prix FP3 times

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying begins in Australia on Saturday, March 7th at 4pm (local time) and midnight (EST).

