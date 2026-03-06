F1 Results Today: George Russell a second down as Ferrari dominate at Australian GP
All the times from FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix
Mercedes' status as pre-season favorites for the F1 championship took an early hit in FP1 in Melbourne.
The Silver Arrows had been projected as the team to beat after pre-season testing, but George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished the first hour of running a full second down on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and more than half a second behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Aston Martin's miserable winter continued with a power unit issue keeping Fernando Alonso in the garage for the full hour, while Arvid Lindblad only made it to the pit exit before his Racing Bull conked out, triggering a virtual safety car as he was pushed back by the marshals.
Both McLaren drivers also fought against their machinery, with Oscar Piastri's engine cutting out on track before firing back up, and Lando Norris complaining to his engineers about 'shocking' gear shifts before being parked for the session with gearbox issues.
Australian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:20.267
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.469s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.522s
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.820s
|5
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.046s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.075s
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.104s
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.109s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.429s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.702s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.894s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.056s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.346s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.415s
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.863s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+3.058s
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.755s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.768s
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+4.124s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+4.353s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+30.067s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|NO TIME
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues in Australia with FP2 on Friday, March 6th at 4pm (local time) and midnight (ET). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
