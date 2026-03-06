F1 Results Today: George Russell a second down as Ferrari dominate at Australian GP

All the times from FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes' status as pre-season favorites for the F1 championship took an early hit in FP1 in Melbourne.

The Silver Arrows had been projected as the team to beat after pre-season testing, but George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished the first hour of running a full second down on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and more than half a second behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin's miserable winter continued with a power unit issue keeping Fernando Alonso in the garage for the full hour, while Arvid Lindblad only made it to the pit exit before his Racing Bull conked out, triggering a virtual safety car as he was pushed back by the marshals.

Both McLaren drivers also fought against their machinery, with Oscar Piastri's engine cutting out on track before firing back up, and Lando Norris complaining to his engineers about 'shocking' gear shifts before being parked for the session with gearbox issues.

Australian Grand Prix FP1 times

Australian Grand Prix FP1 results Position Driver Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.267 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.469s 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.522s 4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.820s 5 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.046s 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.075s 7 George Russell Mercedes +1.104s 8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.109s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.429s 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.702s 11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.894s 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.056s 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.346s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.415s 15 Alex Albon Williams +2.863s 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +3.058s 17 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.755s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.768s 19 Lando Norris McLaren +4.124s 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +4.353s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +30.067s 22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin NO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues in Australia with FP2 on Friday, March 6th at 4pm (local time) and midnight (ET). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

