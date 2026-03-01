F1 issues statement on Middle East races after Iran attacks

Change your timezone:

F1 has quelled concerns that the developing situation in the Middle East could have a knock-on effect on the sport's 2026 calendar.

The US and Israel began air strikes on Iran on Saturday, to which Iran has since responded by targeting US military bases in nearby countries.

One of those countries is Bahrain, where F1 teams recently held their pre-season testing, with videos on social media showing explosions apparently just 20km away from the race track.

F1 and team personnel have all left Bahrain already following the conclusion of testing, although some are having to rearrange their travel plans for the Australian Grand Prix, finding alternatives to flights which would see them having layovers in the Middle East.

F1 issue statement on Middle East turmoil

“As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

A Pirelli tyre test planned for this weekend has been scrubbed from the calendar, with the company having intended to soak the track with water to test their wet weather tyres.

Those wet tyres could yet come into play next weekend in Melbourne too, as weather warnings have been put in place throughout the state of Victoria, which Melbourne lies in.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding are expected in the region on Tuesday, just three days out from the start of the grand prix weekend, and this could affect teams and paddock personnel as they arrive to set up their stalls for the weekend.

